CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Putt Kolm, 79, Cedar Rapids, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Mick Goc will officiate with burial in Sunset Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Military rites will be conducted by the Dan Cox American Legion Post 44 of Cedar Rapids and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Putt Kolm died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.
Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements.