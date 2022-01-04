You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero Wednesday
morning. Then even colder wind chills as cold as 30 below zero
overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to noon CST Wednesday, and again from 6 PM
Wednesday to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Putt Kolm

CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Putt Kolm, 79, Cedar Rapids, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Mick Goc will officiate with burial in Sunset Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Military rites will be conducted by the Dan Cox American Legion Post 44 of Cedar Rapids and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Putt Kolm died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements.

NORFOLK — Services for Charles M. Crawford, 45, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Charles Crawford died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.

NORFOLK — A memorial service for Janet B. Lane, 69, Springdale, Ark., formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for Verda M. Fischer, 94, Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

STUART — Services for Adelia “Buttons” Davis, 87, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

CREIGHTON — Services for Joel Stenberg, 82, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Joel Stenberg died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

O’NEILL — Services for Maxine Stanton, 75, Chambers, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the Chambers Cemetery.

VERDIGRE — Services for Leo Kotrous, 91, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Leo Kotrous died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

LAUREL — Services for Marjorie F. Lux, 95, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Marjorie Lux died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Private services for Dorothea M. “Dottie” Sudman, 86, formerly of Norfolk, will be at St. Lutheran Church Columbarium in Denver, Colo., at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara