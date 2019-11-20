Prudie Bernt

SPALDING — Services for Prudie A. Bernt, 90, Spalding, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding. The Revs. Antony Thekkekara and Jim Murphy will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake and will resume from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Friday at Dolce-Scheef Mortuary in Spalding.
She died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Greeley Care Home in Greeley.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is assisting with arrangements.