Prudie Bernt

Prudie Bernt

SPALDING — Services for Prudie A. Bernt, 90, Spalding, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding. The Revs. Antony Thekkekara and Jim Murphy will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake and will resume from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Friday at Dolce-Scheef Mortuary in Spalding.

She died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Greeley Care Home in Greeley.

1929-2019

Prudie A. Bernt, daughter of A. Frank and Ruby (Brown) Prickett, was born on Jan. 31, 1929, in Spalding. She attended School District 68 and 24 in Wheeler County. She then attended Spalding Academy, graduating in 1946. Following her graduation, Prudie taught at area rural schools until beginning her family.

On June 22, 1949, Prudie was united in marriage to John A. Bernt at St. Michael’s Church in Spalding. They lived and farmed northwest of Spalding until John’s death in 1998. Prudie continued living on the farm until 2001 when she moved into Spalding. In addition to raising her family, Prudie enjoyed working as a nurse aide at St. John’s Hospital and Friendship Villa nursing home in Spalding, later working at Spalding Pharmacy.

Prudie took great pleasure in gardening and growing flowers. She also enjoyed socializing with her friends, childrens’ friends and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Anne’s Altar Society and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Those left to cherish her memory include her eight children: Gina (John) Scheef of Spalding, Arlene (Pat) Carlin of Lincoln, Diana (George) Valasek of Spalding, Sharon (Todd) Eckstrom of McLean, John K. (Ann) Bernt of Spalding, Annette (Nile) Kemble of Columbia, Mo., Janet (Tim) Miller of Norfolk, Denny (Carey) Bernt of Spalding; 81 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Virginia Graham of Grand Island; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Prudie was preceded in death by her parents; spouse John A. Bernt; a great-grandson, Mason Faubel; nine siblings: Theron Prickett, Bernice Elhardt, Delbert Prickett, Delores Kraus, Frank Prickett, Eunice Ogle, Eva Socha, Melvin Prickett and Baby Prickett.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Wayne Schrempp

HARTINGTON — Services for Wayne M. Schrempp, 85, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Diane Herian

PIERCE — Services for Diane R. Herian, 64, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Marlene Prothman

ST. EDWARD — Services for Marlene “Molly” L. Prothman, 82, St. Edward, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward. The Rev. Bill L’Heureux will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Margaret Dusatko

O’NEILL — Services for Margaret Dusatko, 96, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Lucille Cunningham

WAYNE — Graveside services for Lucille Cunningham, 94, Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Lawrence Carstens

NORFOLK — Services for Lawrence Carstens, 73, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

Prudie Bernt

Prudie Bernt

SPALDING — Services for Prudie A. Bernt, 90, Spalding, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding. The Revs. Antony Thekkekara and Jim Murphy will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Dennis Hintz

Dennis Hintz

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dennis L. Hintz, 74, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. James Wonnacott will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16…

Dennis Hintz

NORFOLK — Memorial service for Dennis L. Hintz, 74, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. James Wonnacott will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16,…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns