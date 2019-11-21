Prudie Bernt

SPALDING — Services for Prudie A. Bernt, 90, Spalding, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding. The Revs. Antony Thekkekara and Jim Murphy will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake and will resume from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Friday at Dolce-Scheef Mortuary in Spalding.
She died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Greeley Care Home in Greeley.
1929-2019
Prudie A. Bernt, daughter of A. Frank and Ruby (Brown) Prickett, was born on Jan. 31, 1929, in Spalding. She attended School District 68 and 24 in Wheeler County. She then attended Spalding Academy, graduating in 1946. Following her graduation, Prudie taught at area rural schools until beginning her family.
On June 22, 1949, Prudie was united in marriage to John A. Bernt at St. Michael’s Church in Spalding. They lived and farmed northwest of Spalding until John’s death in 1998. Prudie continued living on the farm until 2001 when she moved into Spalding. In addition to raising her family, Prudie enjoyed working as a nurse aide at St. John’s Hospital and Friendship Villa nursing home in Spalding, later working at Spalding Pharmacy.
Prudie took great pleasure in gardening and growing flowers. She also enjoyed socializing with her friends, childrens’ friends and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Anne’s Altar Society and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Those left to cherish her memory include her eight children: Gina (John) Scheef of Spalding, Arlene (Pat) Carlin of Lincoln, Diana (George) Valasek of Spalding, Sharon (Todd) Eckstrom of McLean, John K. (Ann) Bernt of Spalding, Annette (Nile) Kemble of Columbia, Mo., Janet (Tim) Miller of Norfolk, Denny (Carey) Bernt of Spalding; 81 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Virginia Graham of Grand Island; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Prudie was preceded in death by her parents; spouse John A. Bernt; a great-grandson, Mason Faubel; nine siblings: Theron Prickett, Bernice Elhardt, Delbert Prickett, Delores Kraus, Frank Prickett, Eunice Ogle, Eva Socha, Melvin Prickett and Baby Prickett.
