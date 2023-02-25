 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Services for Preston L. Haase, 14, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Neil and Bridget Gately will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Preston Haase died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, as the result of a car accident south of Winside.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

2008-2023

Preston was born on April 1, 2008, in Norfolk to Eric and Kayla (Colwell) Haase. He was baptized on April 27, 2008, and confirmed on April 23, 2022, both at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk.

He attended Grant Elementary in Norfolk, then the Norfolk Middle School, and was currently a freshman at Winside High School.

Preston loved working on race cars with his father, grandfather and family. He enjoyed being part of his dad’s pit crew on race nights and watching the races.

Preston enjoyed golfing, playing basketball and watching the Green Bay Packers. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk and the church’s youth group. Preston will be remembered for his quick wit, kind heart and his incredible smile.

Survivors include his parents, Eric (Kayla) Haase of Norfolk; sisters Randee Jo Haase and Bristol Haase of Norfolk; maternal grandfather Terry Colwell of Norfolk; paternal grandmother Shari Puntney of Norfolk; great-grandmother Betty Timm of Norfolk; great-grandfather Ray (Mary Ann) Haase of Norfolk; aunts and uncles John (Tami) Haase of Plainview, Cory Haase of Norfolk, Tim Munderloh of Flagstaff, Ariz., Jaime (Ryan) Beltz of Norfolk, Heidi (John) Hupke of Norfolk, Teri (Gage) Colwell of Norfolk, Matt (Laura) Haase of Winside and Joey (Brianna) Haase of Norfolk; numerous cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Randy (Cindy) Haase; maternal grandmother Kris Colwell; great-grandparents Larry (Sally) Larsen and Everett (Evelyn) Colwell; and great-grandfather Arnie Timm.

Casketbearers will be John Haase, Matt Haase, Joey Haase, Jacob Timm, John Hupke, Aiden Hupke, Ryan Beltz and Alex Banks. Honorary casketbearers will be Preston’s classmates and the Winside High School basketball team.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the family for a later designation. The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook Page. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

