HARTINGTON — Services for Porter Thomas Noecker, 6-year-old son of Jesse and Marie Noecker of rural Hartington, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services at the church.
Porter Noecker died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, as a result of an accident at his rural Hartington home.
Wintz Funeral Home of Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.