Piper Foxhoven

Piper Foxhoven

HOSKINS — Services for Piper Ann Foxhoven, 6-month-old infant daughter of Bryan and Ranell (Schroeder) Foxhoven of Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Kevin McReynolds will officiate with burial in Pleasantview Cemetery in rural Winside.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.

Piper Foxhoven died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Children’s Hospital in Omaha.

2021-2021

The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Piper was born on Feb. 22, 2021, to Bryan and Ranell (Schroeder) Foxhoven at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. Some people are born to stay for a while; some are here to make a big difference in a short while. Piper was here for just six and a half short months but every single day was a cherished blessing. Piper was born with a rare chromosomal disorder called Mosaic Tetrasomy 9P, which meant she had some major heart, kidney and brain defects (as well as some others).

From trach tubes and brain shunts to daily blood draws and shots, Piper endured it all with grace. She would scream, give a little sass, and then she would look at you like, “Why… Why would you do that?” Quite honestly, I (her mom) was scared of having a baby with special needs. But her differences made her perfect and even more beautiful. Piper blazed her own trail and overcame so many odds; it was beautiful, and we would do this with her all over again in a heartbeat.

Piper loved to be held and sang to by her mommy. She loved to hear her daddy read her the Bible and sing Chris LeDoux. Words can’t describe how comforting it was to hold Piper — it felt like home. Piper never had much interest in toys, but she loved snuggles, music, and holding onto her mommy’s and daddy’s fingers. She really just wanted to know you were there.

Miss Piper has touched many lives in her short time on this Earth, including countless nurses and doctors and the hundreds of people who have prayed for her on this journey. Heck, she even changed hospital policy. She was a fighter and had a zeal and joy in life we all need to embrace. She taught us to love unconditionally and stop caring about the things that don’t matter — like what others think.

Everyday Piper was here on Earth was a miracle and will always be treasured. Piper didn’t get the life her parents wanted for her, but now she gets a beautiful life we can’t even imagine with Jesus. Piper never got to leave the hospital, but the day she passed away in my (Piper’s mom) arms, Jesus wrapped her in his, kissed her on the forehead and took her home.

Survivors include parents Bryan and Ranell (Schroeder) Foxhoven of Hoskins; brother Grant Foxhoven; paternal grandparents Chuck (Rita) Foxhoven of Norfolk; maternal grandparents James (Melinda) Schroeder of Marian, Kan.; great-grandmother Betty Foxhoven of Wynot; great-grandfather James Meyer of Orchard; and great-grandmother Emma Douglas of Marian.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Charles Foxhoven; great-grandmother Ardeth Meyer; great-grandfather Merle Douglas; great-grandmother Judy Schroeder; and great-grandfather JayDean Schroeder.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

