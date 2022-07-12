COLUMBUS — Services for Phyllis Wragge, 77, Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. The Rev. Ollie Fullmer will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 15, at L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.
1944-2022
Phyllis Wragge, an active member and long-term resident of Columbus, died unexpectedly in her home on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Phyllis was born on Oct. 25, 1944, and raised in Niobrara.
After marrying Leon on Nov. 28, 1964, she spent the rest of her life in Columbus, living most of their lives on Wagner Lake.
She loved boating and entertaining friends, and they loved to travel. As huge Husker fans, they always put on a great tailgate in Lincoln. She always had a passion for her roses, flowers and tomato plants, but not as much as she did for her dogs and “grand-dogs.”
Phyllis was an avid reader and walker and even belonged to a walking group who met almost daily. Organizations that Phyllis had a big involvement in were the Columbus Women’s Club, where she was also in charge of the Festival of Trees each Christmas, the board of directors for the Friends of the Library, and the Beta Sigma Phi-Chapter Preceptor Alpha Row and MIDAS Investment Club, where she held many offices.
Phyllis was the hardest worker and busiest bee — starting in the late ‘70s, she started at Lindsey Credit and worked there over 25 years, and up until a year ago, she still worked part-time at Harold Stevens, T.C., until she decided it was time to retire.
Leon and Phyllis also owned businesses such as the 7-11 and the Rosebud Motel, as well as multiple rental homes.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her beloved spouse, Leon; her parents, Clifford and Eda (Jantz) Foner; her brothers, Willard and James Foner; and four beloved fur babies, Squeaky, Ziggy, Kirby and Tripp.
She is survived by her sisters, Elaine Crosley of Niobrara and Debra Tingelhoff (with spouse Jim) of Elkhorn; her brother, Kenneth Foner (with spouse Kathy) of Niobrara; and so many cherished nieces, nephews and friends to even begin counting.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Columbus Public Library or Paws & Claws Adoption Center.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.