 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Phyllis Wragge

Phyllis Wragge

COLUMBUS — Services for Phyllis Wragge, 77, Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. The Rev. Ollie Fullmer will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 15, at L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.

1944-2022

Phyllis Wragge, an active member and long-term resident of Columbus, died unexpectedly in her home on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Phyllis was born on Oct. 25, 1944, and raised in Niobrara.

After marrying Leon on Nov. 28, 1964, she spent the rest of her life in Columbus, living most of their lives on Wagner Lake.

She loved boating and entertaining friends, and they loved to travel. As huge Husker fans, they always put on a great tailgate in Lincoln. She always had a passion for her roses, flowers and tomato plants, but not as much as she did for her dogs and “grand-dogs.”

Phyllis was an avid reader and walker and even belonged to a walking group who met almost daily. Organizations that Phyllis had a big involvement in were the Columbus Women’s Club, where she was also in charge of the Festival of Trees each Christmas, the board of directors for the Friends of the Library, and the Beta Sigma Phi-Chapter Preceptor Alpha Row and MIDAS Investment Club, where she held many offices.

Phyllis was the hardest worker and busiest bee — starting in the late ‘70s, she started at Lindsey Credit and worked there over 25 years, and up until a year ago, she still worked part-time at Harold Stevens, T.C., until she decided it was time to retire.

Leon and Phyllis also owned businesses such as the 7-11 and the Rosebud Motel, as well as multiple rental homes.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her beloved spouse, Leon; her parents, Clifford and Eda (Jantz) Foner; her brothers, Willard and James Foner; and four beloved fur babies, Squeaky, Ziggy, Kirby and Tripp.

She is survived by her sisters, Elaine Crosley of Niobrara and Debra Tingelhoff (with spouse Jim) of Elkhorn; her brother, Kenneth Foner (with spouse Kathy) of Niobrara; and so many cherished nieces, nephews and friends to even begin counting.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Columbus Public Library or Paws & Claws Adoption Center.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

Tags

In other news

Dean Wilkerson

Dean Wilkerson

COLERIDGE — Services for Dean V. Wilkerson, 95, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Dean Wilkerson died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Phyllis Wragge

Phyllis Wragge

COLUMBUS — Services for Phyllis Wragge, 77, Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. The Rev. Ollie Fullmer will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 15, at L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Clement Bostwick

Clement Bostwick

PONCA — Services for Clement L. Bostwick, 76, Newcastle, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Christ the King Community Church in Ponca. The Rev. Jeff Peters will officiate. Burial will be at the Maskell Cemetery in Maskell.

Patricia Snyder

Patricia Snyder

ORCHARD — Memorial services for Patricia A. Snyder, 87, formerly of Orchard and Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at United Methodist Church in Orchard. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate with burial in Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.

Leona Janda

Leona Janda

GRAND ISLAND — Services for Dr. Leona K. Janda 58, Grand Island, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S. Locust St., in Grand Island. Private graveside prayers will be prior to the service at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Don Buhrman and Dan N…

Lou Raff

Lou Raff

CREIGHTON — Services for Lou Raff, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Lou Raff died Monday, July 11, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Lula Smith

STANTON — Services for Lula M. Smith, 87, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Lula Smith died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Judith Frerichs

Judith Frerichs

WISNER — Graveside services for Judith Frerichs, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Judy Frerichs died Friday, July 8, 2022, at Hillcrest Firethorn in Lincoln.

Maury Spence

Maury Spence

PILGER — A memorial open house for Maury Spence, 78, Stanton, will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Pilger Senior Center. Maury died July 24, 2020.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara