Phyllis Waldo

Weather Alert

The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department
of Environment and Energy...

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...Northeast Nebraska and East-central Nebraska

WHEN... From 7 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday July 15

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An alert for possible Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
air quality (Air Quality Index yellow and orange categories,
respectively) due to smoke has been issued for the following
Nebraska counties: Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Burt, Butler, Cass,
Cedar, Cherry, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas,
Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Lancaster, Madison, Otoe, Pierce, Platte,
Rock, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton, Thurston, Washington,
Wayne, from July 15, 07:00 am through July 16, 10:00 pm.

During Moderate (AQI yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the
orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in
Nebraska.  Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by
Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air
quality may occur.

Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is
available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy
(NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3

Air Quality alerts for smoke are issued for affected areas by the
Nebraska Department, of Health and Human Services and Department
of Environment and Energy and posted on agency webpages and social
media sites.  By notifying the media and local health departments,
alerts help citizens protect their health by informing them of
days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to
minimize exposure to smoke.

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand
Island, and Scottsbluff.

Phyllis Waldo

O’NEILL — Services for Phyllis Waldo, 95, of O’Neill were held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Paul Harder officiating. Burial was in the Chambers Cemetery. Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill was in charge of the arrangements.

1928-2023

Phyllis Waldo died Saturday, July 8, 2023, surrounded by her family at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Phyllis Elvera Friedrich was born to Theodore and Phania (Johnson) Friedrich on Jan. 26, 1928. As a child, Phyllis absolutely loved riding her horse to school, to town, to piano lessons and to various other activities.

Phyllis was married to Lloyd Waldo on Feb. 10, 1945. They raised five children and shared over 52 years of marriage before Lloyd passed away on Oct. 6, 1997.

Phyllis had two priorities in life: her steadfast faith in God and her devotion to her family. Phyllis was a strong, God-fearing woman and a real prayer warrior. She loved her family with everything she had and spent hours in prayer every day for each child, grandchild, great-grandchild and her many dear friends.

As a spouse and mother, Phyllis was the hardest worker, tirelessly serving her family, cooking them the best meals, and raising her children with Lloyd on the farm. Then, after buying the bowling alley and cafe in O’Neill, she would rise early every morning to prepare delicious meals for the daily lunch crowd. In her free time, Phyllis enjoyed scrapbooking family memories, golfing and traveling with Lloyd, and being faithfully involved in her church community and Bible studies. One of the last words of wisdom she shared with two of her granddaughters was to “walk with God” which she modeled beautifully throughout her life.

Phyllis is survived by her five children, Roger (Pauline) Waldo of O’Neill, Darla Waldo of Omaha, Debra (Charles) Hill of Queen Creek, Ariz., Bruce (Jean) Waldo of Amelia and Larry (Jane) Waldo of Omaha; 14 grandchildren, Lisa (Steve) Waldo, Chris (Theresa) Waldo, Trent (Kerry) Waldo, Shane (Amy) Hill, Tresha Robinson, Greg Waldo, Nicholas (Katie) Waldo, MaKayla (Rod) Doggett, Hollie (Chad) Lehr, Grace (Brian) Sullivan, Isaac (Kira) Waldo, Nathan (Jillian) Waldo, Micah (Avery) Waldo and Rose Waldo; 31 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her spouse, Lloyd; second spouse Wayne Fox; six siblings, Robert (Onnalee) Friedrich, Doris (Harold) Sinclair, Beverly (Louis) Sperling, Barbara (Edwin) Vescio, Donald Friedrich and Douglas (Cheryl) Friedrich; and grandson Kelly Waldo on May 12, 2023.

Memorial may be directed to her family for future designation.

Hazel Allison

NORFOLK — Services for Hazel L. Allison, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Hazel Allison died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Maryann McElhose

VERDIGRE — Maryann McElhose, 75, Lincoln, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Kerri Bullock

NEWMAN GROVE — Kerri Bullock, 63, Newman Grove, died at her home on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Mitsu Brunkhorst

OSMOND — Memorial services for Mitsu N. Brunkhorst, 97, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Mitsu Brunkhorst died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance.

Marciele Woodard

A celebration of life for Marciele L. “Marcy” Woodard, 79, formerly of Pilger, was held in Houston, Texas, in February. A celebration of life in Nebraska is planned for next week.

Sylvia Bratetic

WAUSA — Services for Sylvia Bratetic, 98, of Wausa will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, at United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

Lavona Kesting

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Lavona J. “Jean” Kesting, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate.

April Smolek

YANKTON — April A. Smolek, 58, Yankton, formerly of Norfolk, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at her home in Yankton following a lengthy illness.

Edward Parker

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Edward D. “Ed” Parker, 68, Johnstown, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Edward Parker died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

