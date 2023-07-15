O’NEILL — Services for Phyllis Waldo, 95, of O’Neill were held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Paul Harder officiating. Burial was in the Chambers Cemetery. Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill was in charge of the arrangements.
1928-2023
Phyllis Waldo died Saturday, July 8, 2023, surrounded by her family at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
Phyllis Elvera Friedrich was born to Theodore and Phania (Johnson) Friedrich on Jan. 26, 1928. As a child, Phyllis absolutely loved riding her horse to school, to town, to piano lessons and to various other activities.
Phyllis was married to Lloyd Waldo on Feb. 10, 1945. They raised five children and shared over 52 years of marriage before Lloyd passed away on Oct. 6, 1997.
Phyllis had two priorities in life: her steadfast faith in God and her devotion to her family. Phyllis was a strong, God-fearing woman and a real prayer warrior. She loved her family with everything she had and spent hours in prayer every day for each child, grandchild, great-grandchild and her many dear friends.
As a spouse and mother, Phyllis was the hardest worker, tirelessly serving her family, cooking them the best meals, and raising her children with Lloyd on the farm. Then, after buying the bowling alley and cafe in O’Neill, she would rise early every morning to prepare delicious meals for the daily lunch crowd. In her free time, Phyllis enjoyed scrapbooking family memories, golfing and traveling with Lloyd, and being faithfully involved in her church community and Bible studies. One of the last words of wisdom she shared with two of her granddaughters was to “walk with God” which she modeled beautifully throughout her life.
Phyllis is survived by her five children, Roger (Pauline) Waldo of O’Neill, Darla Waldo of Omaha, Debra (Charles) Hill of Queen Creek, Ariz., Bruce (Jean) Waldo of Amelia and Larry (Jane) Waldo of Omaha; 14 grandchildren, Lisa (Steve) Waldo, Chris (Theresa) Waldo, Trent (Kerry) Waldo, Shane (Amy) Hill, Tresha Robinson, Greg Waldo, Nicholas (Katie) Waldo, MaKayla (Rod) Doggett, Hollie (Chad) Lehr, Grace (Brian) Sullivan, Isaac (Kira) Waldo, Nathan (Jillian) Waldo, Micah (Avery) Waldo and Rose Waldo; 31 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her spouse, Lloyd; second spouse Wayne Fox; six siblings, Robert (Onnalee) Friedrich, Doris (Harold) Sinclair, Beverly (Louis) Sperling, Barbara (Edwin) Vescio, Donald Friedrich and Douglas (Cheryl) Friedrich; and grandson Kelly Waldo on May 12, 2023.
Memorial may be directed to her family for future designation.