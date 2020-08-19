Phyllis Wachholtz

OSMOND — Services for Phyllis F. Wachholtz, 99, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. She died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at CHI Health in Plainview.
NORFOLK — Services for Donald “Don” Talbott, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Glenn Gibbs, 69, Grand Island, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial at a later date.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Steven “Steve” Thompson, 62, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died at his residence in Norfolk.
STANTON — Services for Rosemary A. Peyton, 75, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
NELIGH — Graveside services for Arvin C. Anson, 86, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
NIOBRARA — Services for Sarina James, 30, of rural Center will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. Pat White-Horse Carda will officiate with burial in Blessed Redeemer Cemetery in Howe Creek.