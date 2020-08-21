Phyllis Wachholtz

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Phyllis F. Wachholtz, 99, Plainview, will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Glen Emery will officiate. Inurnment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.
She died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at CHI Health in Plainview.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
1921-2020
Born Aug. 3, 1921, in Plainview, Phyllis F. Wachholtz was the daughter of Ladimer “Lottie” and Ferne D. (Loney) Sirek. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. She attended Plainview Public Schools and Plainview High School.
On Oct. 9, 1944, at North Platte, she married Vernon W. Wachholtz. The couple lived in North Platte. Phyllis worked for the J.C. Penney’s Store. They moved back to Plainview and managed the Auto Shop in Plainview and also raised hunting dogs.
Phyllis enjoyed bowling, knitting, watching the Yankees play and fishing up at Fort Randall. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.
Survivors include her daughter, Georgia E. Nelson of Papillion; her granddaughters, Jennifer (Mark) Stoj of Omaha and Rachel (Glenn) Morris of Eugene, Ore.; four great-grandchildren, Zachary and Addison Stoj and Dean and Leo Morris; a brother, Hoyt D. (Arlene) Sirek of Orchard; a brother and sister-in-law, Arnold and Maxine Gutz of Osmond; and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lottie and Ferne.
Organist will be Jeannie Oltjenbruns with the congregation singing “The Lord Is My Shepherd,” “Here I am Lord” and “How Great Thou Art.”
