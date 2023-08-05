NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis E. Titman, 101, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Phyllis Titman died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Bellevue.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Karen K. Lyons, 75, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Vaught will officiate. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carol Lee A. Tegeler, 86, Norfolk, will at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
BRISTOW — A celebration of life for Roger Danielson, 67, Bristow, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Bristow Hall in Bristow.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Norma I. Pittack, 103, Billings, Mont., will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. Inurnment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery.
Our beloved Anna F. Sohl, 81, passed away peacefully in our home in Phoenix, Ariz., on July 26, 2023. Her final moments were spent surrounded by family.
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Lucille I. Korth, 79, Meadow Grove, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Lucille Korth died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Karen K. Lyons, 75, Norfolk, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Marla J. (Chesley) Wilcox, 70, Payson, Ariz., formerly of Norfolk, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A memorial event is pending with her family.
