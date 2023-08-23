Phyllis Salmon

WAKEFIELD — Phyllis M. (Reynolds) Salmon, 94, Wakefield, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at the Wakefield Care Center.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Salem Lutheran Church in Wakefield. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery in Concord.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
Memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church or the Concord Cemetery.
1928-2023
Phyllis was born on Dec. 5, 1928, in Dixon County to Lewis W. and Grace Elizabeth (Tuttle) Reynolds.
On June 22, 1947, Phyllis married Merle Rubeck (son of Al and Esther Rubeck of Concord). They were blessed with five kids: Randall, Marcia, Paul, Darwin and Mark.
Phyllis and Merle were married for 53 years before Merle’s passing at the age of 74 in 2000.
On July 25, 2008, she married Kenneth Salmon, an old high school friend.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Randall Rubeck, Marcia (Jim) Holmstedt, Paul (Nancy) Rubeck, all of Grove, Okla., Darwin ( Kathi) Rubeck of Greta, Mark Rubeck of Wakefield; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous stepgrandchildren; and stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother, Marlin Reynolds of Wakanda, S.D., and his three children and three stepchildren and their families; two sisters-in-law; and many family and friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; both spouses; two sisters-in-law; a great-grandson; a stepgreat-grandson; and her mother- and father-in-law.