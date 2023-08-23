 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Phyllis Salmon

WAKEFIELD — Phyllis M. (Reynolds) Salmon, 94, Wakefield, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at the Wakefield Care Center.

 Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Salem Lutheran Church in Wakefield. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery in Concord.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church or the Concord Cemetery.

1928-2023

Phyllis was born on Dec. 5, 1928, in Dixon County to Lewis W. and Grace Elizabeth (Tuttle) Reynolds.

On June 22, 1947, Phyllis married Merle Rubeck (son of Al and Esther Rubeck of Concord). They were blessed with five kids: Randall, Marcia, Paul, Darwin and Mark.

Phyllis and Merle were married for 53 years before Merle’s passing at the age of 74 in 2000.

On July 25, 2008, she married Kenneth Salmon, an old high school friend.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Randall Rubeck, Marcia (Jim) Holmstedt, Paul (Nancy) Rubeck, all of Grove, Okla., Darwin ( Kathi) Rubeck of Greta, Mark Rubeck of Wakefield; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous stepgrandchildren; and stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother, Marlin Reynolds of Wakanda, S.D., and his three children and three stepchildren and their families; two sisters-in-law; and many family and friends.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; both spouses; two sisters-in-law; a great-grandson; a stepgreat-grandson; and her mother- and father-in-law.

Judith Berteloth

LAUREL — Judith A. Berteloth, 78, Laurel, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at her home in Laurel under hospice care. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Dale Pinnt

NORFOLK — Services for Dale R. Pinnt, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Dale Pinnt died at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Alberta Mikkelsen

O’NEILL — Services for Alberta “Bertie” Mikkelsen, 81, Chambers, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Cemetery at Thedford.

Jennifer Jensen

TILDEN — Services for Jennifer Jensen, 41, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in McCoy Cemetery in Meadow Grove.

Dale Dallegge

BARTLETT — Dale Dallegge, 94, O’Neill, formerly of Bartlett, died at Avera Creighton Care Center on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Rick Klassen

NORFOLK — Services for Rick E. Klassen, 68, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be at noon on Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward.

Kevan Schuettler

OSMOND — Services for Kevan Schuettler, 70, of Osmond are pending with the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Osmond.

Eunice Lind

WAUSA — Services for Eunice Lind, 98, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery.

Judith Berteloth

LAUREL — Judith A. Berteloth, 78, Laurel, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at her home in Laurel under hospice care.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

