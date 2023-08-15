 Skip to main content
Phyllis Preusker

Phyllis Preusker

TILDEN — Services for Phyllis D. Preusker, 92, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Phyllis Preusker died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

 1931-2023

Phyllis D. Preusker, daughter of Fred and Mary (Warneke) Kleider, was born June 17, 1931, at Meadow Grove. She was baptized June 21, 1931, and confirmed Aug. 27, 1944, at St. Paul Lutheran Buffalo Creek and graduated from Norfolk High School with the class of 1948.

On Sept. 24, 1950, Phyllis was united in marriage to Mart Preusker at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple farmed southwest of Tilden, moving into town in 1987.

Phyllis was then employed at the Tilden Nursing Home for 10 years. She continued to live in Tilden until September 2022, when she moved to assisted living at Community Pride Care Center.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and a former member of its ladies aid. Phyllis loved golfing, putting puzzles together and especially visiting friends and relatives.

Survivors include six children, Jan and Estel Owens of Maysville, Mo., Dan and Barb Preusker of Battle Creek, Mike Preusker of Chambers, Deb and Todd Duhachek of Ewing and Ann Preusker of Norfolk; 12 grandchildren, Amy, Stephanie, Christopher, Anthony, Jessica, Rodney, Robert, Becky, John, Erin, Randy and Brian; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother Dennis Kleider of Omaha.

She was preceded in death by her spouse; sons John in infancy and Ron; parents; brother Don; and sister Ruth Ann (Gail) McGill.

In other news

Eldon Mundorf

Eldon Mundorf

NORFOLK — Services for Eldon G. Mundorf, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine.

Ann Koopman

Ann Koopman

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Ann M. Koopman, 64, of Meadow Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Visitation with family will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek.

Charles Bruning

Charles Bruning

HARTINGTON — Charles J. “Chuck” Bruning, 70, Hartington, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Charleen Kube

Charleen Kube

CROFTON — Services for Charleen Kube, 89, of Crofton, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Willard Kohlhof

Willard Kohlhof

NORFOLK — Services for Willard C. Kohlhof, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Willard Kohlhof died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Donald Rohrer

Donald Rohrer

CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Rohrer, 71, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Donald Rohrer died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at his residence in rural Verdigre.

Donald O’Connell

Donald O’Connell

ATKINSON — Graveside services for Donald O’Connell, 89, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

C. Dale Carter

C. Dale Carter

BATTLE CREEK — Services for C. Dale Carter, 87, Battle Creek, will be at a later date. Private inurnment will be in the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

