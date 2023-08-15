TILDEN — Services for Phyllis D. Preusker, 92, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Phyllis Preusker died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1931-2023
Phyllis D. Preusker, daughter of Fred and Mary (Warneke) Kleider, was born June 17, 1931, at Meadow Grove. She was baptized June 21, 1931, and confirmed Aug. 27, 1944, at St. Paul Lutheran Buffalo Creek and graduated from Norfolk High School with the class of 1948.
On Sept. 24, 1950, Phyllis was united in marriage to Mart Preusker at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple farmed southwest of Tilden, moving into town in 1987.
Phyllis was then employed at the Tilden Nursing Home for 10 years. She continued to live in Tilden until September 2022, when she moved to assisted living at Community Pride Care Center.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and a former member of its ladies aid. Phyllis loved golfing, putting puzzles together and especially visiting friends and relatives.
Survivors include six children, Jan and Estel Owens of Maysville, Mo., Dan and Barb Preusker of Battle Creek, Mike Preusker of Chambers, Deb and Todd Duhachek of Ewing and Ann Preusker of Norfolk; 12 grandchildren, Amy, Stephanie, Christopher, Anthony, Jessica, Rodney, Robert, Becky, John, Erin, Randy and Brian; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother Dennis Kleider of Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her spouse; sons John in infancy and Ron; parents; brother Don; and sister Ruth Ann (Gail) McGill.