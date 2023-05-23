TILDEN — Services for Phyllis Pittack, 85, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Phyllis Pittack died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1937-2023
Phyllis Elaine Pittack, daughter of Ray and Wilma (Thomsen) Sharples, was born June 2, 1937, at the family farm north of Tilden. She attended and graduated from Oakdale High School in 1954 and obtained her teaching certificate from Wayne State College.
On April 15, 1956, Phyllis was united in marriage to Douglas Reikofski, and this union was blessed with six children.
On Aug. 7, 1976, she was united into marriage to Clifford Pittack at Buffalo Creek Church in rural Meadow Grove. They resided on farms south and east of Tilden, where they raised cattle, crops and horses.
For a number of years, Phyllis was employed at Johnson’s Market and the Tilden Bank, where she made many lifelong friends. She was also an avid gardener of both flowers and vegetables.
Phyllis enjoyed crocheting and made many beautiful pieces that she shared with family and friends. She was a Husker fan and looked forward to getting together on Friday nights with the “Bank Girls.”
Phyllis was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden.
Survivors include her spouse of 46 years, Cliff Pittack of Battle Creek; daughter Jeanne (Kenny) Oelsligle of rural Tilden; sons Kevin Reikofski of Langford, S.D., Rick Reikofski of Tilden, Galen (Vickii) Reikofski of Elkhorn, Gregg (Diane) Reikofski of Tilden and Roger Reikofski of Loup City; stepchildren Steve Pittack and Judy (Dave) Wilcox, both of Tilden; 29 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brother Robert Sharples of Tilden; and sisters Marlene (Larry) Schwarting of Falls City and Delores Gergens of Cedarburg, Wis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Tom Sharples; one granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.