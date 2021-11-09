NORFOLK — Memorial service for Phyllis A. Novotny, 82, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Revs. Mark Rose and Randy Novotny will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
Phyllis Novotny died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1939-2021
Phyllis was born on May 26, 1939, at the family farm in Madison County to Frank and Martha (Gross) Finkral. She attended rural district country school outside Madison.
She married Frankie J. Novotny on Nov. 8, 1958, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek.
After marriage, Frankie and Phyllis lived in Battle Creek, Tilden, Humphrey, Pierce and then Norfolk. She was the head cook at Humphrey High School and Norfolk Junior High School for many years. She also cleaned many homes and also cleaned at the Sisters Hospital in Norfolk.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed Bible study and church. She was a member of Victory Road Assembly of God.
Survivors include her spouse, Frankie Novotny of Norfolk; children Randy (Dianna) Novotny of Bellevue, Kathy (Craig) May of Pierce, Kim (Andy) Anderson of Grand Junction, Colo., PeggySue (Calvin) Miller of Norfolk; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Dale Finkral, Marlene Schaecher, Nadine Moser, Tim (Vicky) Finkral, Bonnie (Arlyn) Schwaninger and Jackie (Todd) Acheson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Martha; and siblings Kenneth Finkral and Faye Finkral.
Honorary casketbearers will be Nic Novotny, Ethan Novotny, Jarid May, Neil Anderson, Jack Anderson, Brandon Miller and Mitchell Miller.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.