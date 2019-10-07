Phyllis Nelson

WAUSA — Memorial services for Phyllis M. Nelson, 90, Wausa, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery.
She died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
1929-2019
Phyllis Maxine Nelson was born to Marie (Buhrman) and Albert Wrick in Wausa on Jan. 21, 1929. Phyllis loved the community of Wausa and lived there her entire life until failing health necessitated a move to Norfolk in 2018.
Phyllis attended District 158 country school before attending Wausa Public School, where she graduated in May 1946.
On Oct. 15, 1948, she married Dwaine W. Nelson, also of Wausa. To this union were born four children, Randall in 1949, Janet in 1951, Timothy in 1957 and Julie in 1959.
Phyllis worked as a full-time homemaker after marriage and the arrival of children. Despite a busy schedule raising four children, Phyllis worked hard to make a comfortable home for her family, refinishing woodwork, removing wallpaper, patching and painting the walls.
An accomplished seamstress, she sewed clothes for her children and for her daughter’s dolls. Phyllis helped with Boy and Girl Scout events. She prepared tasty meals for her family and saw to it that birthdays and holidays were celebrated.
When the children grew older, Phyllis began a career as nursing assistant and medication aide at the Wausa extended care facility. She worked there for the next 38 years, touching many hearts and lives with her care.
Those who knew Phyllis understood that antiques and collectibles were her passion and delight. She had an eye for what was beautiful and enjoyed changing out displays of her many collections throughout the year, especially for holidays.
When her health failed, it was difficult for Phyllis to leave her home and belongings behind, but with characteristic German stoicism, she said, “Well, the fun was in the collecting.” Her estate sale in Wausa left many people wondering how all those amazing items fit into her humble home.
Phyllis is survived by three sisters, Arlene Schroeder, Marilyn Anderson and Linda Moore; her four children, Randy (Melissa) Nelson of Boise, Idaho, Janet (Les) Gieselman of Boise, Tim (Lisa) Nelson of Omaha and Julie (Steve) Shoemaker of Norfolk: nine grandchildren, Tyler, Adam, Anna, Samantha, Jacob, Joshua, Erika, Kerri and Kayla; eight great-grandchildren, Paige, Austin, Forrest, Freya, Rosie, Norah, Harlee and Boone; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
The family wishes to thank all of those who supported Phyllis while she lived in Wausa and those who cared for her during her last days at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Immediately following the service, a reception will take place at the church.
Memorial donations may be sent to Thabor Lutheran Church, 300 E. Norris St., Wausa, NE 68786 or to the Wausa Community Foundation Fund: https://www.nebcommfound.org/give/wausa-community-foundation-fund/