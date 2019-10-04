WAUSA — Services for Phyllis Nelson, 90, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
SANTEE — Services for Earl Crane, 49, Lincoln, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. Patricia Whitehorse Carda will officiate with burial in Holy Faith Cemetery in Lindy.
NORFOLK — Services for Marjorie E. Rinkel, 85, rural Battle Creek, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Services for Larry L. Behnke, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, …
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Janet Pierce, 72, Norfolk, will be at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11, at Bulldog’s Sports Lounge in Creighton.
O’NEILL — Services for Gil Poese, 93, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the O’Neill Community Center. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites provided by the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team and the O’Neill Ame…
NORFOLK — Services for Alvin D. Nathan, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, both of Norfolk, Ne…
WINSIDE — A celebration of life for Richard Lee “R.L.” Nelson, 71, Norfolk, will be from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Winside American Legion Post 252.
O’NEILL — Services for Darlene Adams, 83, Chambers, will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Inurnment will be in the Chambers Cemetery.
