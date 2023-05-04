 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Phyllis Murray

TILDEN — Services for Phyllis Murray, 86, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Phyllis Murray died Thursday, May 4, 2023, at her residence.

In other news

Vance Carpenter

Vance Carpenter

NELIGH — Memorial services for Vance D. Carpenter, 66, Elgin, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Private burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh at a later date.

Richard Slechta

Richard Slechta

NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Richard “Dick” Slechta, 75, Verdel, will be at noon Saturday, May 6, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Burial will be in Pischelville Cemetery in rural Verdigre. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4834, American Legion Post…

Donavon Benson

Donavon Benson

NEWMAN GROVE — Donavon E. “Don” Benson, 79, Newman Grove, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Jan Noecker

Jan Noecker

HARTINGTON — Jan Noecker, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Monarch in Lincoln.

Deborah Walters

Deborah Walters

NORFOLK — Visitation for Deborah A. “Deb” Walters, 71, Meadow Grove, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Russell Caauwe

Russell Caauwe

Russell Dean Caauwe, 91, Huntley, Ill., died peacefully in his home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, with his family by his side.

Chuck and Judy Mellor

Chuck and Judy Mellor

WAYNE — Services for Chuck Mellor, 81, and Judy (Heinemann) Mellor, 79, will be at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, May 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Hunter Cramm

Hunter Cramm

NORFOLK — Services for Hunter R. L. Cramm, 14, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Charles Prokop

Charles Prokop

SPENCER — Memorial services for Charles Prokop, 75, Bristow, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Burial will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara