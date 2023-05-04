TILDEN — Services for Phyllis Murray, 86, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Phyllis Murray died Thursday, May 4, 2023, at her residence.
In other news
NELIGH — Memorial services for Vance D. Carpenter, 66, Elgin, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Private burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh at a later date.
NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Richard “Dick” Slechta, 75, Verdel, will be at noon Saturday, May 6, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Burial will be in Pischelville Cemetery in rural Verdigre. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4834, American Legion Post…
NEWMAN GROVE — Donavon E. “Don” Benson, 79, Newman Grove, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
HARTINGTON — Jan Noecker, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Monarch in Lincoln.
NORFOLK — Visitation for Deborah A. “Deb” Walters, 71, Meadow Grove, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Russell Dean Caauwe, 91, Huntley, Ill., died peacefully in his home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, with his family by his side.
WAYNE — Services for Chuck Mellor, 81, and Judy (Heinemann) Mellor, 79, will be at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, May 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Hunter R. L. Cramm, 14, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
SPENCER — Memorial services for Charles Prokop, 75, Bristow, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Burial will be at a later date.