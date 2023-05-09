 Skip to main content
Phyllis Murray

Phyllis Murray

TILDEN — Memorial services for Phyllis Murray, 86, Tilden, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

1937-2023

Phyllis went home to be with the Lord and her beloved spouse, Merv, and family on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at her residence.

Phyllis Murray was born Jan. 5, 1937, at Neligh to Everett “Bud” and Rosalind (Shoff) Taylor. Phyllis was baptized on Oct. 11, 1942, at Faith United Brethren in Christ Church. She grew up on a farm 9½ miles south of Oakdale, were she attended school at Oakdale Star School until the eighth grade, then attended Tilden High School graduating in 1954.

Phyllis was very active in her high school years, being a star volleyball player, a cheerleader, a drum majorette, a member of the choir glee club and the band and a 4-H member for over 12 years.

Following high school, Phyllis attended Wayne State College and received a bachelor degree of arts in education and received her teaching certificate on Aug. 1, 1965. She went on to teach school for 17 years. She taught in Neligh and Elgin and several country schools in Antelope County. She later worked for Dr. James Crabb’s dental office at Tilden for 27 years.

In 1956, Phyllis married Merv Murray at the Neligh Methodist Church. To this union, four children were born, David, Pamela, Cynthia and Heath. They lived in Neligh and then Elgin and then back to Neligh before moving to the family farm south of Oakdale, where they resided until retirement, at which time they moved the family farmhouse to Tilden where they lived the rest of their lives.

Phyllis was a very social lady and very active in the Tilden community. She was a member of the United Methodist Church and was always ready to help wherever needed. She was involved with the Senior Citizen Center, American Legion Auxiliary, Red Hats, Oakdale card club, Bolivia card club, Pokeno Member, Hospital Auxiliary, Lions Club, Secret Sisters, a volunteer at the New 2U store, a member of the Farmerettes Extension and was an active Blood Mobile volunteer.

She loved to bowl and bowled on various bowling teams for 55 years. She collected angels, loved flowers and loved working in her flower beds. She loved to travel and went on several travel tours. As Merv always said, “Phyllis and all her TUUUUUUURS!” She loved playing cards and enjoyed going to coffee twice a day with her daily coffee companions.

Phyllis had a large, beautiful collection of angels that she loved showing to everyone. She loved all sports, was a NASCAR fan and a big Nebraska fan. Phyllis especially loved following her grandchildren in sports and all their other events. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memories are her four children and their families: daughter Pam (David) Jochum of Elgin, and their children, Jarid (Jody) Jochum of Lincoln, and Amanda (Jeremy) Kuhlman of Edmond, Okla.; daughter Cindy (Mike) Bode of Raeville, and her children, Channon, Cheyenne, Casey and Chad; and son Heath (Nadine) Murray of Pierce, and their children, Cody (Manndi) Silhacek of Pierce, Kenley (Joey) Silhacek of Pierce, Nathan (Cheyenne) Murray of Pierce, Sydney (Braden) Taylor of Pierce, Taylor Murray of Kearney; 15 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Jerry Tomjack of Elkhorn; sisters-in-law Barb and Pat Murray, both of Neligh; several nieces and nephews; and many, many friends, both far and near.

She was preceded in death by her beloved spouse, Merv in 2014; son David Murray in 2014; her parents, Everett and Rosalind Taylor; parents-in-law Glen and Sadie Murray; sister Jeanette Tomjack; sisters-in-law Glendora Dimmitt, Delores Mooney and Virginia Jeannie Baker; brothers-in-law Ivan, Don and Darrel Murray, Gordie Dimmitt, Don Mooney and Cecil Baker; three nephews; and two nieces.

