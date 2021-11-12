Phyllis McArdle

Phyllis Ann (Koch) McArdle, 89, passed away peacefully in her home in Lincoln on Nov. 7, 2021. She was born Aug. 11, 1932, in Madison County, to Louis and Pauline (Dittberner) Koch, and was raised with sister, Shirley, in a country farmhouse where they enjoyed playing with the farm animals, especially the kitties in the barn. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church, and graduated from Madison High School in 1949 after which she moved to Omaha.
She worked at Immanuel Lutheran Hospital as a nurse’s aide and then later at Mutual of Omaha for eight years. She loved to be social and go out in Omaha — she would ride the bus down to the Music Box dance hall, go rollerskating and frequent the recreation hall where she would eventually meet the love of her life, Jerry McArdle, in 1950. They married on June 22, 1952, and were married for 69 years.
Phyllis was a proud stay-at-home mother, active in both of her children’s, Scott and Cheryl’s, lives. They lived for a few years in Omaha before moving to the Two Rivers area near Waterloo and then eventually Waverly. Phyllis coached softball and led Cheryl’s 4-H club and Scott’s cub scout group.
Phyllis and Jerry maintained close relationships with both of their parents and extended families throughout their time together. They traveled several times with their beloved friends, including Clarence and Joan Kahlandt. While Phyllis and Jerry were living in Omaha, they enjoyed their monthly keno outings with relatives. They even became Texas snowbirds and maintained a second home in Edinburgh for a few years, spending winters with their many friends and Phyllis’ sister, Shirley Miller.
Phyllis was an avid bridge player and crossword puzzler. She loved to watch birds in the yard and liked to keep a garden at home. Phyllis looked forward to bible studies. She was an incredibly loving grandmother who regularly babysat and attended band concerts and volleyball games. She and Jerry traveled many times to Oklahoma to see family and for summer and holiday vacations.
Phyllis’ surviving family includes husband Jerome “Jerry;” son Scott (Shirley) of rural Guthrie, Okla.; sister Shirley Miller of Lincoln; five grandchildren, Kevin Sicner of Los Angeles, Calif., Kelli (Mike) Royce, and Michelle (Nick) Schuster of Elkhorn, Dustin (Tia) Russell of Edmond, Okla., and Alex (Megan) McArdle of Tulsa, Okla.; four great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, Bonnie (Duane) Gall and Gary (Ann) Miller of Lincoln, Wanda (Daryl) Van Fleet of Madison and Bruce (Rhonda) Miller of Paradise, Utah.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Sicner; parents Louis and Pauline (Dittberner) Koch; in-laws Edna (George) Bartels and Philip (Eldora) McArdle; and brother-in-law, Jack Miller.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no services. In lieu of any donations or flowers, the family would request donations be made to the Lincoln Food Bank.