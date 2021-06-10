You have permission to edit this article.
CREIGHTON — Services for Phyllis M. Beck, 97, of Creighton will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 14, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Osmond.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 7 p.m. wake service.

She died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

1924-2021

Phyllis Marie Beck, daughter of Philip F. Verzani and Emma L. DePover, was born March 25, 1924, at Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated from Ponca High School in 1941. Phyllis worked in her father’s law office for a few years after she graduated from high school. She attended Wayne State College for two years and University of Nebraska for two years. She received her teaching certificate and taught typing at Central City for four years. Phyllis then attended law school at Creighton University and practiced law for 67 years. Some of those years were spent working at her law office as well as in her father’s law office.

Phyllis was united in marriage to Alois J. “AJ” Beck on Feb. 6, 1963, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ponca. They were blessed with two children, Maria L. Beck and Philip F. Beck.

She was a member of St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton and the Altar Society. Phyllis was involved in and Catholic Daughters of America (St. Catherine’s Laboure Court #1802) in Creighton and Verdigre. She was also a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151 Auxiliary and Creighton Hospital Auxiliary.

Phyllis died at the age of 97 years, two months and two days.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Dr. Maria L. Beck and husband Doug Mead of Ravenna; son Philip F. Beck of Creighton; sister Mrs. Robert (Emile) Scoville of Crofton; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Philip F. Verzani in 1989; mother Emma L. Verzani in 1988; her loving husband, Alois “AJ” Beck in December 2005; brothers Frank Verzani, Paul Verzani and Robert Verzani; and sister Lou Ann Verzani.

Memorials may be directed to the family, which will then be shared with St. Ludger Elementary School, VFW Post 1151 Auxiliary, Catholic Daughters of America in Creighton and Verdigre and St. Mary’s Cemetery in Osmond.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

