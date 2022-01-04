NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Phyllis R. Lyon, 85, Norfolk, will be Saturday, Jan. 8, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.
Phyllis Lyon died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Heritage of Bel- Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1936-2021
Phyllis R. Lyon was born on March 11, 1936, to Charles and Madeline (Whisler) Denby in Iowa City, Iowa. After graduating from high school in Iowa, Phyllis worked for a phone company in Des Moines.
Phyllis married LeRoy Lyon, and to this union, they had two children, Richard and Beverly. The couple later divorced, and a few years later Phyllis decided to leave Iowa and moved to Las Vegas, where she worked for the government at a nuclear test site as a data analyst.
Phyllis retired from the government in 1997 and moved to Norfolk.
Phyllis loved her animals, crossword puzzles, iced tea and making her yearly trip to Las Vegas to see her family.
Survivors include daughter Beverly Owings of Las Vegas, Nev.; six grandchildren, Bill, Bob, Chris, Lori, Teri and Jessica; nine great-grandchildren with one on the way; and daughter-in-law Mary Lyon of Norfolk.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Madeline; son Richard; son-in-law Roger; two sisters and three brothers.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.