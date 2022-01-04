Phyllis Lyon

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero Wednesday
morning. Then even colder wind chills as cold as 30 below zero
overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to noon CST Wednesday, and again from 6 PM
Wednesday to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero Wednesday
morning. Then even colder wind chills as cold as 30 below zero
overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to noon CST Wednesday, and again from 6 PM
Wednesday to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Phyllis Lyon

Phyllis Lyon

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Phyllis R. Lyon, 85, Norfolk, will be Saturday, Jan. 8, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.

Phyllis Lyon died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Heritage of Bel- Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

1936-2021

Phyllis R. Lyon was born on March 11, 1936, to Charles and Madeline (Whisler) Denby in Iowa City, Iowa. After graduating from high school in Iowa, Phyllis worked for a phone company in Des Moines.

Phyllis married LeRoy Lyon, and to this union, they had two children, Richard and Beverly. The couple later divorced, and a few years later Phyllis decided to leave Iowa and moved to Las Vegas, where she worked for the government at a nuclear test site as a data analyst.

Phyllis retired from the government in 1997 and moved to Norfolk.

Phyllis loved her animals, crossword puzzles, iced tea and making her yearly trip to Las Vegas to see her family.

Survivors include daughter Beverly Owings of Las Vegas, Nev.; six grandchildren, Bill, Bob, Chris, Lori, Teri and Jessica; nine great-grandchildren with one on the way; and daughter-in-law Mary Lyon of Norfolk.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Madeline; son Richard; son-in-law Roger; two sisters and three brothers.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Charles Crawford

Charles Crawford

NORFOLK — Services for Charles M. Crawford, 45, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Charles Crawford died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.

Janet Lane

Janet Lane

NORFOLK — A memorial service for Janet B. Lane, 69, Springdale, Ark., formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date in Norfolk.

Verda Fischer

Verda Fischer

NORFOLK — Services for Verda M. Fischer, 94, Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Adelia Davis

Adelia Davis

STUART — Services for Adelia “Buttons” Davis, 87, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

Joel Stenberg

Joel Stenberg

CREIGHTON — Services for Joel Stenberg, 82, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Joel Stenberg died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Maxine Stanton

Maxine Stanton

O’NEILL — Services for Maxine Stanton, 75, Chambers, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the Chambers Cemetery.

Leo Kotrous

Leo Kotrous

VERDIGRE — Services for Leo Kotrous, 91, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Leo Kotrous died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Marjorie Lux

Marjorie Lux

LAUREL — Services for Marjorie F. Lux, 95, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Marjorie Lux died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Dorothea Sudman

Dorothea Sudman

Private services for Dorothea M. “Dottie” Sudman, 86, formerly of Norfolk, will be at St. Lutheran Church Columbarium in Denver, Colo., at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara