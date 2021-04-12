Phyllis Kirby

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Phyllis R. Kirby, 96, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.
A rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the church.
Additional services will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Omaha. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Friday with a 5 p.m. rosary.
She died Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Linn Creek, Mo.
