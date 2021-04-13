Phyllis Kirby

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Phyllis R. Kirby, 96, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.
A rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the church.
Additional services will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Omaha. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Friday with a 5 p.m. rosary. Health guidelines will be followed.
Memorials are suggested to St. Leo Catholic Church, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek or Mercy High School in Omaha.
1926-2021
Phyllis Rosezella Kirby passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Linn Creek, Mo.
A loving spouse, devoted mother and faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ, Phyllis was born in Newman Grove and died peacefully in Linn Creek. She married Francis Kirby on May 21, 1946, in Schoolcraft. They raised their 15 children mostly in Omaha and later settled in the Seattle, Wash., region.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her spouse, Francis Kirby; a daughter, Renee Ebinger-Kirby; a grandson, Christopher Denney; a son-in-law, Jim Novotny; parents John and Elizabeth Cook; a sister, EmRose Mlinar; and her brothers, Henry, Gilbert and Robert Cook.
Phyllis is survived by her children and their spouses, Theresa (Tom) Golder, Tom Kirby, Mary (Bob) Denney, Barb (Kevin) Cline, Mrs. Jim “Jackie” Novotny, Joanie (Mike) Banker, Marguerite Kirby, Julie (Ishan) Vest, Anne (Henry) Kudlacz, (Daniel), John (Annette) Kirby, Kathy (James) Fountain, Paul (Tara) Kirby, Elizabeth (Brian) Kingery, and Christine Moore; 50 grandchildren; 75 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
