GRAND ISLAND — Graveside services for Phyllis B. (Darnall) Johnsrud, 90, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.
Phyllis Johnsrud died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are requested to the Northeast Community College Foundation.
1932-2022
Phyllis Bessie Darnall was born Feb. 7, 1932, in Frontier County to Everne G. and Bessie Etta (Klein) Darnall. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High School and later attended Nebraska Wesleyan.
On May 29, 1950, Phyllis married Thomas B. Johnrud of Grand Island. The couple was blessed with a son, Rex.
Phyllis worked for 17 years for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in Sioux City, Iowa. Also, she worked as a college admissions representative for 13 years for Nettleton College in Sioux Falls and Sioux City and Lincoln School of Commerce in Lincoln. Phyllis served as president of Sioux City chapter of the American Business Women’s Association.
After Phyllis and Tom moved to Norfolk, Phyllis worked as the financial aid administrator for students at Northeast Community College in Norfolk for over 15 years. Upon retirement, she and her spouse enjoyed spending six months of the warmer part of each year at their house in Ottertail, Minn.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk.
She is survived by her son, Rex (Carolyn May) Johnsrud of Laguna Hills, Calif.; grandson Chad (Melissa) Johnsrud of Bellevue, Wash.; and great-grandchildren Isaac, Natalee, Samuel and Poppy Johnsrud.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Everne and Bessie Darnall of Grand Island; spouse Tom; and sister Juleen D. Olson of Omaha.
