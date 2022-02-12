 Skip to main content
Phyllis Johnsrud

NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis B. (Darnall) Johnsrud, 90, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Phyllis Johnsrud died Friday, Feb 11, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk. Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

Lavone Bentz

Lavone Bentz

SPENCER — Private services for Lavone Bentz, 93, Spencer, will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.

Janice Brader

Janice Brader

NORFOLK — Services for Janice Brader, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Janice Brader died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Norfolk Veterans Home.

Elizabeth Kirby

Elizabeth Kirby

NORFOLK — Services for Elizabeth Kirby, 99, Battle Creek, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elizabeth Kirby died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Gerald Hart

Gerald Hart

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Gerald Hart, 82, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Verdel Myers

Verdel Myers

INMAN — Services for Verdel M. Myers, 75, of Inman will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Inman Community Church in Inman. Private family burial will be in the Inman Cemetery with military honors provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Jerry Caldwell

Jerry Caldwell

STANTON — Services for Jerry Caldwell, 56, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jerry Caldwell died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, after battling cancer.

Kyla Pendergast

Kyla Pendergast

NORFOLK — Services for Kyla J. Pendergast, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Kyla Pendergast died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the CHI Health Plainview Hospital.

Cathy Arehart

Cathy Arehart

CREIGHTON — Visitation for Cathy J. Arehart, 57, Creighton, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Larry Klug

Larry Klug

Services for Larry L. Klug, 70, Warsaw, Mo., formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, Mo.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

