NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis B. (Darnall) Johnsrud, 90, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Phyllis Johnsrud died Friday, Feb 11, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk. Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
SPENCER — Private services for Lavone Bentz, 93, Spencer, will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.
NORFOLK — Services for Janice Brader, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Janice Brader died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Norfolk Veterans Home.
NORFOLK — Services for Elizabeth Kirby, 99, Battle Creek, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elizabeth Kirby died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Gerald Hart, 82, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
INMAN — Services for Verdel M. Myers, 75, of Inman will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Inman Community Church in Inman. Private family burial will be in the Inman Cemetery with military honors provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
STANTON — Services for Jerry Caldwell, 56, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jerry Caldwell died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, after battling cancer.
NORFOLK — Services for Kyla J. Pendergast, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Kyla Pendergast died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the CHI Health Plainview Hospital.
CREIGHTON — Visitation for Cathy J. Arehart, 57, Creighton, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Services for Larry L. Klug, 70, Warsaw, Mo., formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, Mo.