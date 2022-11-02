 Skip to main content
Phyllis Glaser

NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis M. Glaser, 49, of Norfolk are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Phyllis Glaser died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for Clara L. Reichmuth, 83, Stanton, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Battle Creek.

OSMOND — Services for Lorena L. Kumm, 97, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond.

NORFOLK — Peter C. “Pete” Kiser, 71, Norfolk, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. A private committal service will be at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

WAYNE — Services for Chris Lueders, 69, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

WAYNE — Services for Mary E. Nichols, 76, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Mary Nichols died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her residence, Kindship Pointe in Wayne.

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Ward Gregory “Greg” Felton Jr., 79, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Evangelical Free Church near Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Willowdale Cemetery near Newport.

WAYNE — Services for Mary E. Nichols, 76, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Private burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

O’NEILL — Private services for Nancy Brandt, 66, O’Neill, formerly of Sturgis, S.D., will be at a later date.

HOSKINS — James L. “Jim” Lanphear, 64, Hoskins, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his residence in Hoskins. No services are planned at this time.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

