NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis M. Glaser, 49, of Norfolk are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Phyllis Glaser died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Clara L. Reichmuth, 83, Stanton, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Battle Creek.
OSMOND — Services for Lorena L. Kumm, 97, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond.
NORFOLK — Peter C. “Pete” Kiser, 71, Norfolk, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. A private committal service will be at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
WAYNE — Services for Chris Lueders, 69, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Ward Gregory “Greg” Felton Jr., 79, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Evangelical Free Church near Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Willowdale Cemetery near Newport.
WAYNE — Services for Mary E. Nichols, 76, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Private burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
O’NEILL — Private services for Nancy Brandt, 66, O’Neill, formerly of Sturgis, S.D., will be at a later date.
HOSKINS — James L. “Jim” Lanphear, 64, Hoskins, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his residence in Hoskins. No services are planned at this time.