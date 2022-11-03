 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis M. Glaser, 49, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno and Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.

Phyllis Glaser died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk after a brief illness.

1972-2022

The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. A luncheon at Lutheran High Northeast will follow the burial.

Phyllis was born Dec. 12, 1972, in Schuyler to Adolph E. and Bernadine (Gall) Humlicek. Phyllis grew up on a farm outside Clarkson, where she attended St. John Neumann Catholic School through the eighth grade and graduated from Clarkson High School in 1991. She continued her education at Northeast Community College in Norfolk and completed her bachelor’s degree in special education at Wayne State College.

On Sept. 25, 1999, she married the love of her life, Monte Glaser. Together they had four children: Allison, Andrew, Evan and Jonathan. Phyllis was a teacher for 16 years, teaching seven years of special education at Madison Public Schools and the last nine years at Norfolk’s Christ Lutheran School teaching preschool and first grade.

Phyllis was actively involved in the MOPS program and was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, where she served as program director and teacher for Sunday school and served as program director for summer Vacation Bible School.

All those who had the joy of meeting Phyllis describe her as patient, kind and easy-going. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them through their family adventures traveling and camping. She faithfully attended all of her children’s sporting events and school activities and had a passion for teaching and a deep love for the children she taught.

Phyllis’s warm presence and contagious laughter will be greatly missed by her family, colleagues and students.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her father, Adolph E. Humlicek, and nephew Matthew Woockman.

Phyllis is survived by her spouse, Monte Glaser; children Allison, 22, Andrew, 20, Evan, 18, and Jonathan, 16; her mother, Bernadine Humlicek; siblings brother Larry (Liz) Humlicek, and sisters Theresa (Don) Miller, Rita (Otto) Woockman and Agnes Humlicek; in-laws Jerry and Marilyn Glaser; brother-in-law Brad (Gina) Glaser; sister-in-law Diana (Bryce) Williams; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the family or designated to Christ Lutheran School Building Fund.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis M. Glaser, 49, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno and Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

