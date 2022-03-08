WINSIDE — Services for Phyllis I. Gallop, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Winside. The Rev. Glenn Kietzmann will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in rural Winside.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Phyllis Gallop died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1928-2022
Phyllis was born on Sept. 10, 1928, in Stanton to Henry and Laura (Lemke) Muhs. She attended grade school in Stanton, then grew up in Wisner and graduated from Wisner High School in 1945. She then taught two years at a country school north of Wisner.
She married John J. Gallop Sr. on June 2, 1947, in Papillion. After marriage, they resided in Pilger, and then moved to Wisner. In 1951, they moved to Winside and, in 1952, they purchased the Winside Motor in Winside. They owned and operated it until 1981. They moved to Norfolk in 1986, and she worked at Walmart for 15 years.
Phyllis enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, decorating cakes, crocheting, flowers and reading. She loved to spend time with her family. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Winside, member of American Legion Auxiliary and the Wayne Eagles Club.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Warren Gallop of Hoskins, Barbara (Dean) Junck of Carroll, Beverly (Robert) Neel of Wayne, Nancy (Wayne) Schulz of Battle Creek, Laurie (Ed) Lienemann of Hoskins; daughter-in-law Adele Gallop of Hoskins; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law; an aunt; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, John J. Gallop Sr. on Dec. 6, 2016; a son, John J. Gallop Jr.; parents Henry and Laura; sister Darlene Wiese; and brother Harold Muhs.
Pianist for the service will be LeNell Quinn, and soloist will be John Gallop III. Casketbearers will be her grandsons: Jeff Gallop, Dwaine Junck, John Gallop III, John Neel, David Schulz, Lynn Junck, James Neel and Caleb Lienemann. Honorary casketbearers will be her granddaughters: Pamela Westerville, Maribeth Bobeldyke, Maggie Quiqley, Elsa Parsons, Laura Novak, Meghan Leblanc, Hillary Pfeifer and Shelby Erichsen.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.