...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF
EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA...

* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona county. In Nebraska, Knox,
Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison,
Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge and Butler counties.

* Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit
extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Phyllis Frahm

WAYNE — Services for Phyllis V. Frahm, 95, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Phyllis Frahm died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

CREIGHTON — Services for Ethel E. Weinrich Waldow, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. Sara Fegley and the Rev. Milana Joseph will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

STANTON — Services for Elizabeth “Bette” Wolff, 76, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Stanton Cemetery.

HARTINGTON — Services for Betty L. Foxhoven, 91, of Wynot are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

PIERCE — Services for Gary L. Marks, 77, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

CREIGHTON — Services for Evelyn Becker, 91, Center, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Delores Ruzicka and the Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate.

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ernest Eckmann, 82, Lindy, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, Amer…

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. “Tom” Hoff, 72, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

A celebration of life for Jeffery S. Hansen, 55, Palmyra, will be at a later date with close family and friends.

NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Krueger, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Martinez and John Grimes will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

