WAYNE — Services for Phyllis V. Frahm, 95, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Phyllis Frahm died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
CREIGHTON — Services for Ethel E. Weinrich Waldow, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. Sara Fegley and the Rev. Milana Joseph will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
STANTON — Services for Elizabeth “Bette” Wolff, 76, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Stanton Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Betty L. Foxhoven, 91, of Wynot are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
PIERCE — Services for Gary L. Marks, 77, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
CREIGHTON — Services for Evelyn Becker, 91, Center, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Delores Ruzicka and the Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ernest Eckmann, 82, Lindy, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, Amer…
NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. “Tom” Hoff, 72, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
A celebration of life for Jeffery S. Hansen, 55, Palmyra, will be at a later date with close family and friends.
NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Krueger, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Martinez and John Grimes will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.