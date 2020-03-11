PILGER — Services for Phyllis Eckert, 83, Pilger, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Deb Hammer will officiate. Private burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and continue until the time of the service at the church.
She died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Wisner Care Center.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements.
Phyllis Mathilda (Meyer) Eckert was born on April 3, 1936, in Cuming County to Albert and Mildred (Andersen) Meyer. She graduated from Pilger High School in 1954. Phyllis worked for Northwestern Bell in Wayne.
On Nov. 10, 1955, she was united in marriage to Randall Eckert. To this union, three sons were born: Randy, Brian and Kevin.
Phyllis worked at the Wisner-Pilger Elementary as a secretary and later a para for a number of years before retiring. She later worked as an aide at the Wisner Manor from 1982 to 1994. She also had served as the treasurer for the village of Pilger.
Phyllis was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. She was known for her kind, gentle loving spirit. She was a friend to all animals, cats and dogs were her favorites.
Survivors include her sons, Randy and Joy Eckert of Norfolk, Brian Eckert of Norfolk and Kevin and Connie Eckert of Merrill, Wis., and three grandchildren, Tiffany Eckert, Scott Eckert and Sarah (Dylan) Olson.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mildred Meyer, and her sister, Kathryn Skovsende.