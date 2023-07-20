 Skip to main content
Phyllis Cihlar

VERDIGRE — Services for Phyllis Cihlar, 89, Bloomfield, formerly of Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Phyllis Cihlar died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Susan Auten

NORFOLK — Services for Susan A. “Sue” Auten, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Neil Gately and Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.

Bryan Kleensang

NORFOLK — Visitation for Bryan K. Kleensang, 63, Clarkson, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private services and burial will occur at a later date.

Roger Wobbenhorst

COLERIDGE — Services for Roger J. Wobbenhorst, 68, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery.

Glen Stewart

ALBION — Glen A. Stewart,88, rural Albion died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.

Cleone Snider

BUTTE — Memorial services for Cleone Snider, 99, Butte, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Community Bible Church in Butte. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial in Butte City Cemetery.

Elaine Lingenfelter

NORFOLK — Services for Elaine A. Lingenfelter, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Adeline Schott

BATTLE CREEK — Adeline Schott, 95, Sun City West Ariz., formerly of Battle Creek, died Saturday July 15, 2023, in Sun City West. Services are pending with family.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

