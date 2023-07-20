VERDIGRE — Services for Phyllis Cihlar, 89, Bloomfield, formerly of Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Phyllis Cihlar died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Services for Susan A. “Sue” Auten, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Neil Gately and Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.
NORFOLK — Visitation for Bryan K. Kleensang, 63, Clarkson, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private services and burial will occur at a later date.
COLERIDGE — Services for Roger J. Wobbenhorst, 68, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery.
ALBION — Glen A. Stewart,88, rural Albion died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.
BUTTE — Memorial services for Cleone Snider, 99, Butte, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Community Bible Church in Butte. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial in Butte City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Elaine A. Lingenfelter, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Adeline Schott, 95, Sun City West Ariz., formerly of Battle Creek, died Saturday July 15, 2023, in Sun City West. Services are pending with family.
