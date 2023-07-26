VERDIGRE — Phyllis Cihlar, 89, Bloomfield, formerly of Verdigre, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
1933-2023
Phyllis Jean Krupicka Cihlar, daughter of Lad and Freida (Fritz) Krupicka, was born Nov. 19, 1933, at Verdigre. She attended county School District 50 (Sparta). Phyllis attended Verdigre High School and graduated in 1951. Phyllis was the first homecoming queen at Verdigre High School and was a cheerleader. She had many fond memories of living in town during her high school years at Mrs. Bruce’s Boarding House.
Phyllis married her high school sweetheart, Harold Cihlar, on June 15, 1951, and three children were born to them: Sherrie Lea, Kristine Ann and Patrick Paul. Phyllis grew up in the Sparta area and after marriage moved to San Diego, Calif., where Harold was stationed in the U.S. Marine Corps.
After Harold’s stint in the service, they moved back to the Cihlar home place west of Verdigre. In 1991, Phyllis and Harold moved to Bloomfield.
Phyllis was a member of the Walnut Willing Workers and Post 74 Legion Women’s Auxiliary.
Phyllis was an active farm spouse with milking cows, raising hogs and chickens, gardening and helping with field work. She devoted her life to raising her children and instilling the values and love for rural life.
In 1992, Phyllis began working at Bloomfield Good Samaritan Center Dietary Department and retired in 2006. She truly enjoyed her days working with good friends, Wylie Schuett, Glenny Erickson, Connie Nichols and Merna Seagren.
Phyllis was always willing to help out when needed. Children’s friends became like her own children and grandchildren. She always looked and found the best in everyone she met.
Phyllis enjoyed all activities with her family, cooking and baking, flowers and gardening, watching and feeding birds and squirrels, going to garage sales and flea markets, watching Irish Dancers, Daniel O’Donnell, Mollie B and Gunsmoke.
A highlight for Phyllis’s 88th birthday was a bus tour to Branson, Mo., with her daughters and granddaughter and seeing Daniel O’Donnell in concert. After Harold’s death, granddaughter Sophie Kate was a constant companion and support to her Mama.
Survivors include children Sherrie (Tom) Smith, Kristine (Bill) Hanefeldt and Patrick Cihlar; grandchildren Justin (Samantha) Jindra, Sophia Jindra and Kamden (Samantha Gank) Cihlar; great-grandchildren Brixton Ox and Bexlee Jo Jindra and Baby Cihlar due in December 2023; many nieces, nephews and friends including special niece Linda Kinnsion, and dear friends Jamie Johnson and children; and of course, her beloved cats, Socks and Bubbles, who were constant companions.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her spouse, Harold D. Cihlar in 2018; parents Lad and Frieda Krupicka; parents in-law Paul and Hilda Cihlar; sisters Shirley Hornik and Alma and Frank Phillips; and sister-in-law Barbara and Joe Zapotocky.