Phyllis Calvert

PIERCE — Memorial graveside inurnment for Phyllis K. (Manske) Calvert, 89, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Calvert died Saturday, May 16, 2020.
WAYNE — Services for Willard “Willie” Holdorf, 90, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Holdorf died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Vernon P. “Vern” Love, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.
CLARKSON — Services for Monsignor Melvern Wiese, 90, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. Archbishop George Lucas will officiate. Burial will be in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Marion I. Baker, 96, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
BASSETT — Memorial graveside services for James K. Leonard, 73, Portland, Ore., will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Bassett American Legion Post 123. The Rev. Dennis Quigley will officiate.
BASSETT — Memorial services for Faye E. Saar, 72, Bassett, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
SIOUX CITY — Services for Rex J. Wilcox, 95, Sioux City, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of the Mater Dei Parish, 1212 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City. The Rev. Brad Pelzel will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in So…
