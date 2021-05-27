Phyllis Beck

CREIGHTON — Services for Phyllis M. Beck, 97, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
In other news
SPENCER — Services for Ruth McAllister, 91, Spencer, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. The Rev. Joseph R. Sund will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Spencer.
SPENCER — Services for Melvin Reiser, 68, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.
Private services for Lois White, 89, Laurel, will be under the direction of Hayhurst Funeral Home of Broken Arrow, Okla., on Sunday, May 30. She died Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
HUMPHREY — Services for Karen L. Weidner, 80, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
HASTINGS — Services for Jimmie L. Burrell Jr., 53, formerly of Hastings, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. The Rev. Jerome Wilson will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Louisiana.
NORFOLK — Services for Allery Klabenes, 30, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
CREIGHTON — Services for Phyllis M. Beck, 97, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobby J. Keyes Jr., 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate.
CLEARWATER — Private family services for Thelma D. Anson, 94, formerly of Ewing, will be at a later date under the direction of Snider Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Ewing City Cemetery.