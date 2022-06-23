NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis L. Ames, 85, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Phyllis Ames died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Parsons House on Eagle Run in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for H. Dale Remmich, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Dale Remmich died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Norfolk.
MADISON — Services for Michael J. “Mike” Panek, 40, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
WAKEFIELD — Services for Coreen E. Bard, 96, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Jill Craig will officiate with private burial in the Wakefield Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Donald Kahland, 78, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacqueline Samway will officiate with burial in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
COLERIDGE — Services for Kelly G. Johnson, 50, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Kelly Johnson died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Jean Doerr died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
SPENCER — Graveside services for Mildred Marcum, 93, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Union Cemetery in Spencer. Jeff Hart will officiate.
Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.
STANTON — Services for Katherine Molacek, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Katherine Molacek died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Norfolk Veterans Home.