Phyllis Ames

NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis L. Ames, 85, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Phyllis Ames died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Parsons House on Eagle Run in Omaha.

H. Dale Remmich

NORFOLK — Services for H. Dale Remmich, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Dale Remmich died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Norfolk.

Michael Panek

MADISON — Services for Michael J. “Mike” Panek, 40, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Coreen Bard

WAKEFIELD — Services for Coreen E. Bard, 96, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Jill Craig will officiate with private burial in the Wakefield Cemetery.

Donald Kahland

NORFOLK — Services for Donald Kahland, 78, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacqueline Samway will officiate with burial in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Kelly Johnson

COLERIDGE — Services for Kelly G. Johnson, 50, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Kelly Johnson died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Jean Doerr

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Jean Doerr died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Mildred Marcum

SPENCER — Graveside services for Mildred Marcum, 93, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Union Cemetery in Spencer. Jeff Hart will officiate.

Dennis Gaskin

Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.

Katherine Molacek

STANTON — Services for Katherine Molacek, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Katherine Molacek died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Norfolk Veterans Home.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

