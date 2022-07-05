NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis Ames, 85, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Inurnment will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1936-2022
Phyllis Loraine Ames died peacefully at her home Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Omaha at the age of 85. She is lovingly remembered by her children: Charlotte (Marc) Riewer of Omaha, Michael (Jackie) Ames of Fort Collins, Colo., Janet (James) Leach of Medina, Ohio, and Craig (Dane’) Ames of Bellevue, along with many family and friends.
Phyllis, affectionately known through the years as “the Church Lady,” “Foxy Phyllis” and “the Great Includer,” was born on Oct. 7, 1936, in Carthage, Mo., to George and Dorothy Hoggins. She graduated from Neligh High School in 1954, the Lincoln School of Commerce in 1956, and then went on to a career that included bookkeeping, taking care of her family and serving her church, of which she was a member for over 60 years.
In 1956, Phyllis married her high school sweetheart, Dale Ames. Together they built a legacy of love, which grew from four children to a multitude of grandchildren: Tyler (Michelle) Riewer, Kelsey (Lee) Landenberger, Miceala (Logan) King, Trevor (Jackie) Ames, Emily Leach, Carlie Leach, Sarah Leach, Preston Ames, Carson Ames, Hudson Ames and Greyson Ames, along with great-grandchildren, Theodore Riewer, Zeppelin Landenberger, Jagger Landenberger, Frankie Landenberger, Alma King, Ira King and Leilani Ames.
Throughout her lifetime, Phyllis was actively involved in Job’s Daughters and the Order of the Eastern Star. Through Job’s Daughters, she served as a Past Honored Queen of Bethel No. 59 in Neligh and a Past Bethel Guardian of Bethel No. 17 in Norfolk.
Phyllis was a member of the Grand Guardian Council. She also served one year as Grand Librarian and was on the Grand Bethel committee for three years, during which time she served a year as Grand Bethel Guardian.
Phyllis was initiated into the Order of Eastern Star in Trowel Chapter No. 62 in Neligh in 1955. She later affiliated with Beulah Chapter No. 40 in Norfolk and received her 50-year membership pin in May 2005. Phyllis served several offices in the Beulah Chapter, including serving twice as Worthy Matron. Phyllis also was a Grand Representative on a state level from 1976 to 1978.
Among many other “claims to fame” are the instrumental roles that Phyllis played in bringing the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) and the Red Hat Society to Norfolk. She also contributed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ five National Championships with her excessive cheering and vocal support.
Phyllis left an impression on the hearts and souls of all who knew her. Her life focused on her faith, family and friends. Her family frequently requested her prayers which they knew as her “direct connection to God’’ and relied on her mantra of “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13). She was a strong example of reverence for God and family, and she will be remembered with love and admiration.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her spouse, Dale Ames; her parents, George and Dorothy Hoggins; and her brother, Victor Hoggins. She is lovingly remembered by her sister, Doris Dicknite; and her sibling-in-laws, Carole Lang, Barbara (Ralph) Tichota, Delbert (Susie) Ames, Charles (Sherrie) Ames, Bill (Carol) Ames, David (Pam) Ames and Julie (Tim) Riewer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis’ honor to First Congregational U.C.C. Memorial Fund, 1102 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
