Phylis Mathiason

HARTINGTON — Services for Phylis Mathiason, 81, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Phylis Mathiason died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Larry Anderson

WAYNE — Services for Larry E. Anderson, 81, Concord, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Larry Anderson died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his home in Concord.

Carol Peterson

PIERCE — Memorial services for Carol J. Peterson, 88, Pierce, will be at a later date. Carol Peterson died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Phylis Mathiason

Joy Wilson

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Joy Wilson, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Cathy Groene

HOWELLS — Services for Cathy (Mrs. Robin) Groene, 72, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Howells Ballroom in Howells. Burial will be in the Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Melva Rae Pinkelman

HARTINGTON — Services for Melva Rae Pinkelman, 86, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Melva Rae Pinkelman died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Albert Reeves

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Albert A. Reeves, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Emerick Cemetery near Emerick.

Melva Rae Pinkelman

HARTINGTON — Services for Melva Rae Pinkelman, 86, Hartington, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Joyce Cook will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery at a later date.

Kathleen Welsh

NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen M. “Kathy” Parachini Welsh, 84, Coffeyville, Kan., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

