HARTINGTON — Services for Phylis Mathiason, 81, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and will continue on Tuesday an hour prior to services.
Phylis Mathiason died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.