HARTINGTON — Services for Phylis Y. Mathiason, 81, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and will continue on Tuesday an hour prior to services.
Phylis Mathiason died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
1941-2022
Phylis Yvonne was born on July 22, 1941, in Wynot to John and Pearl (Provancha) Olsen. She grew up east of Hartington and graduated from Hartington Public School.
Phylis married Curtis Anton James Mathiason on Sept. 7, 1958, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. Curt and Phylis moved to Laurel and lived there for many years and raised their family.
Phylis worked as a prep cook at the Wagon Wheel Steakhouse, where she was known for her delicious salads on their famous salad bar. She later opened and operated The Country Café in Laurel, where she became known for her amazing pies and cookies. She then worked for Tooties Restaurant, owned by her three daughters, in Hartington as their cook, making meals, pies, soups and cookies for over 10 years.
Phylis continued as a cook when she began working in the Holy Trinity School cafeteria and then at the Hartington Senior Center.
Phylis loved spending time with her family, going on vacations with them and camping. She loved going to Colorado and was always adventurous to go somewhere.
Phylis really enjoyed making many, many pies for the Lutheran fair stand every summer. She also took orders and made pies to order. She was a very kind and softhearted person to those who knew her.
Phylis is survived by her five children, Lori (Jerry) Leise of Hartington, Jay (Barbara) Mathiason of Coleridge, Alan (Valerie) Mathiason of Pierce, Colo., Kim Benson and Nick Opfer of Hartington, Brandi Huss and Bill Elwell of Tea, S.D.; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Haberer of Morris, Minn.; two sisters-in-law, Janice Olsen of Hartington and Darlene Olsen of Minnesota; a brother-in-law, Claude (Bonnie) Mathiason of Hartington; sister-in-law Viola Krupka of Schuyler; many necessary and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Curtis Mathiason; parents John and Pearl Olsen; stepmother Mary Olsen; infant sister; brothers Duane (Dorothy) Olsen, Dallas (Tootie) Olsen, Mike “Marlove” Olsen (spouses Bonnie and Berneice), Robert Olsen, Dean Olsen, Donna (Myron) Riibe; father- and mother-in-law Alvin (Theda Steffen) Mathiason; sister-in-law Lina (Dan) Suing; and brother-in-law Richard Krupka.
Pallbearers will be Joey Leise, Jayson Mathiason, Mathew Mathiason, Colten Benson, Andrew Walter and Jacob Anderson. Honorary pallbearers will be Phylis’ grandchildren and great-grandchildren.