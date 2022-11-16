SANTEE — Services for Phillip White Jr., 67, Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Rick Thomas, Jim Hallum and Jim White will officiate with burial in Hobu Creek Holy Faith Cemetery in Santee.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday and will continue until service time with nightly wake services at 7 p.m. at the community center.
Phillip White Jr. died at his home on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Niobrara.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.