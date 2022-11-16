 Skip to main content
Phillip White Jr.

SANTEE — Services for Phillip White Jr., 67, Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Rick Thomas, Jim Hallum and Jim White will officiate with burial in Hobu Creek Holy Faith Cemetery in Santee.

Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday and will continue until service time with nightly wake services at 7 p.m. at the community center.

Phillip White Jr. died at his home on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Niobrara.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.

Donna Dahl

Donna Dahl

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Donna Dahl, 86, Meadow Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the United Methodist Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Robert Jacobson

Robert Jacobson

NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Robert L. “Bob” Jacobson, 70, Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate.

Connie Shald

Connie Shald

STUART — Memorial services for Connie Shald, 70, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stuart.

Adeline Anderson

Adeline Anderson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Adeline M. Anderson, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Peace Church in rural Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Spring Branch Cemetery near Peace Church in rural Norfolk.

Joseph Schaaf

Joseph Schaaf

ATKINSON — Services for Joseph M. Schaaf, 72, Emmet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the Atkinson American Legion Farley-Tushla Post 86.

Jeffrey Frady

Jeffrey Frady

NORFOLK — Services for Jeffrey M. “Jeff” Frady, 49, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Lois Nielsen

Lois Nielsen

NORFOLK — Services for Lois A. Nielsen, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Edwin Belina

Edwin Belina

CLARKSON — Services for Edwin Belina, 78, Stanton, formerly of Clarkson, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate with burial in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.

Cyrus Crandall

Cyrus Crandall

CREIGHTON — Services for Cyrus Crandall, 97, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Cyrus Crandall died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

