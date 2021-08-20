Phillip Keating

ATKINSON — Graveside services for Phillip J. Keating, 65, Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.
Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson is in charge of the arrangements.
Keating died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Good Samaritan Center in Atkinson after battling glioblastoma.
1955-2021
Phillip John Keating was born on Oct. 16, 1955, in Atkinson, to John and Delores Keating. He was the third of eight children.
During Phil’s birth, his oxygen was cut off. As a result, he lived with cerebral palsy his whole life. Phil outlived the expectations of the doctors and lived a full life, despite his handicaps.
Phil grew up in Atkinson, where he attended school and graduated from West Holt in 1975. After graduating, he worked at the family business, Keating International, where he cleaned the tractors until it closed in 1986. In 1990, he moved to Omaha. He lived independently, riding the bus to work every day. Wanting to get back to his hometown, Phil moved back to Atkinson in 2008 and resided there until his death.
Phil loved bowling. He participated in Special Olympics bowling for many years until his health made him stop. As a left-handed bowler, he was able to put an incredible spin on the bowling ball.
Phil also loved supporting the West Holt Huskies, watching the Nebraska Cornhuskers play football and the Chicago Cubs play baseball.
Phil enjoyed putting together puzzles, many of which are framed, and enjoyed drinking Diet Coke. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Left to cherish Phil’s memory are his sister, Mary Rose (Gene) Schaaf of Lincoln; brothers Patrick (Liza) Keating of Lyon, France, Matt (Jill) Keating and Gerard Keating of Atkinson; and brother-in-law Takashi (Mary) Tsuchiya of Norwalk, Conn.; aunts Maureen Flynn of Sioux Falls, S.D., Judy Batenhorst of Plymouth, Mass., Marvel Jean Corkery of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and uncle Mike (Elaine) Batenhorst of Kearney. Phil also is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents, John and Delores Keating; brothers Mark and Jim Keating; and sister Maureen Keating Tsuchiya.
The services are open to the public. The family is requesting Husker red attire in honor of Phil’s love for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Atkinson Library, The Delores Batenhorst Keating Memorial scholarship and the Team Jack Foundation in Phil’s honor.