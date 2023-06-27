Phillip Harsch

STANTON — Memorial services for Philip P. Harsch, 90, Stanton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Philip Harsch died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals — Stanton is in charge of arrangements.