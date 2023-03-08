 Skip to main content
Phillip Ernst

COLUMBUS — Dr. Phillip J. Ernst, 62, Columbus, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Rev. Ollie Fullmer will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 1 p.m. Friday until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 1:45 p.m. Friday at the church.

Phil was born May 3, 1960, in Columbus to Glenn and Lillian (Bender) Ernst. He graduated from Columbus High School and received his bachelor’s and doctorate degrees from Creighton University. Following his graduation from Creighton Dental School, he went to the school of dentistry at the University of Minnesota and received a master of science in periodontics. He started his periodontal practices in Norfolk and Columbus, where he practiced for 30 years until his retirement in 2022.

Phil was united in marriage to Sharon Slusarski on June 25, 1983, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek. The couple had two children whom he loved, and he was immensely proud of their accomplishments. He talked often about how proud he was of both of his children.

Phil cherished time with his siblings and cousins and their families. He was always ready to share a story about growing up on the farm or holidays spent with relatives. He was close to his longtime dedicated staff. There were many good times and milestones celebrated with his staff at the office. He also liked exchanging stories with his patients.

Phil was a great storyteller and liked hearing stories as well. He had many friends that he liked and appreciated.

Phil enjoyed trap shooting, lake activities of swimming, jet skiing and fishing. He loved his dogs and always appreciated the wildlife around his home. His faith was important and he enjoyed SAMMs (Saturday Morning Men’s) Bible study. He was kindhearted and caring about others and always found a way to help people. Anyone around Phil always felt his warmth, kindness and humor. He will be remembered by many people for his stories, laughs and smiles.

Phil is survived by his spouse, Sharon Ernst of Columbus; his son, Ryan Ernst of Omaha; his daughter, Sarah Ernst of Lexington; a brother, Timothy Ernst of Norfolk; a sister, Mary (Tom) Stevens of Marquette; a niece, Courtney (Rob) Wright of Columbus; and two nephews, Aaron (Sandy) Ernst of Lenexa, Kan., and Trent (Heather) Stevens of Polk.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Lillian Ernst, and a sister-in-law, Judy Ernst.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

