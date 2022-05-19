 Skip to main content
Philip Schroeder

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Philip Schroeder, 53, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Philip Schroeder died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his residence.

Wanda Kreitman

Wanda Arlene Wedekind Kreitman passed from this life into eternal life on May 10, 2022. She died at the age of 99 years in her own home after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Elaine Darling

CREIGHTON — Services for Elaine Darling, 96, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Elaine Darling died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Jerome Knobbe

WEST POINT — Memorial services for Jerome “Jerry” Knobbe, 93, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. Norman Hunke will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Mildred Mundorf

ELGIN — Services for Mildred M. “Millie” (Iburg) Mundorf, 78, Lincoln, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin. The Rev. Dr. Michael A. L. Eckelkamp of Lincoln will officiate. Burial will be in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery.

Kenneth Lee

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Kenneth S. Lee, 96, rural Albion, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel-Zion South Branch Cemetery in rural Albion. Military rites will be conducted by Amer…

Jacqueline Carstens

MADISON — Memorial services for Jacqueline J. “Jackie” Carstens, 72, Madison, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 20, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Marlene Colligan

WISNER — Services for Marlene Colligan, 87, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial in the Wisner Cemetery.

Lucille Kresha

COLUMBUS — Services for Lucille Kresha, 89, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey.

Jean Yates

HARTINGTON — Services for Jean Yates of Hartington will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

