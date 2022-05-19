BLOOMFIELD — Services for Philip Schroeder, 53, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Philip Schroeder died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his residence.
In other news
Wanda Arlene Wedekind Kreitman passed from this life into eternal life on May 10, 2022. She died at the age of 99 years in her own home after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CREIGHTON — Services for Elaine Darling, 96, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Elaine Darling died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
WEST POINT — Memorial services for Jerome “Jerry” Knobbe, 93, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. Norman Hunke will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery.
ELGIN — Services for Mildred M. “Millie” (Iburg) Mundorf, 78, Lincoln, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin. The Rev. Dr. Michael A. L. Eckelkamp of Lincoln will officiate. Burial will be in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Kenneth S. Lee, 96, rural Albion, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel-Zion South Branch Cemetery in rural Albion. Military rites will be conducted by Amer…
MADISON — Memorial services for Jacqueline J. “Jackie” Carstens, 72, Madison, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 20, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
WISNER — Services for Marlene Colligan, 87, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial in the Wisner Cemetery.
COLUMBUS — Services for Lucille Kresha, 89, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey.
HARTINGTON — Services for Jean Yates of Hartington will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.