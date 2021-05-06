Philip Kirby

NORFOLK — Philip L. Kirby, 74, Norfolk, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at Countryside Home in Madison.
No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
BEEMER — Memorial services for Doug Erb, 76, West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Beemer Cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Janet Lambrecht, 70, Pierce, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
COLERIDGE — Services for Mary Ann Brandl, 91, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Services for Siegfried H. “Zeke” Brauer Jr., 94, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the U.S. Nav…
SPENCER — Services for Luceil Conklin, 88, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. She died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her residence.
NORFOLK —Memorial services for Gregory P. “Bosco” Goodman, 72, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Jason VanOstberg, 46, Breslau, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Brian Bucklew will officiate.
WAYNE — Services for Janice M. Jaeger, 83, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 6, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
