Philip Kirby

NORFOLK — Services for Philip L. Kirby, 74, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Countryside Home in Madison.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Wayne “Doug” Long, 74, Norfolk, will begin at 1 p.m. July 11, at the Elk Lodge in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Leg…
WEST POINT — Memorial services for Glendene Daberkow, 86, North Platte, formerly of West Point, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in West Point. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Service for Lorene Kernan, 99, Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine.
HASTINGS — Services for Michael D. “Mike” Hinrikus, 62, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Burial will be in the Rosedale Cemetery at Doniphan.
NORFOLK — Services for Siegfried H. “Zeke” Brauer Jr., 94, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Wayne D. Long, 74, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at his home.
WAYNE — Services for Janice M. Jaeger, 83, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Wayne Countryview Care.
NORFOLK — Services for Ray P. Weaver Jr., 82, Norfolk, were Saturday, May 1, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander officiated. Inurnment will be at a later date.