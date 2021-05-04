You have permission to edit this article.
Philip Kirby

NORFOLK — Services for Philip L. Kirby, 74, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Countryside Home in Madison.

Wayne Long

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Wayne “Doug” Long, 74, Norfolk, will begin at 1 p.m. July 11, at the Elk Lodge in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Leg…

WEST POINT — Memorial services for Glendene Daberkow, 86, North Platte, formerly of West Point, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in West Point. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

AINSWORTH — Service for Lorene Kernan, 99, Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine.

HASTINGS — Services for Michael D. “Mike” Hinrikus, 62, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Burial will be in the Rosedale Cemetery at Doniphan.

NORFOLK — Services for Siegfried H. “Zeke” Brauer Jr., 94, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for Wayne D. Long, 74, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at his home.

WAYNE — Services for Janice M. Jaeger, 83, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Wayne Countryview Care.

NORFOLK — Services for Ray P. Weaver Jr., 82, Norfolk, were Saturday, May 1, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander officiated. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

