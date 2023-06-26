 Skip to main content
Philip Harsch

STANTON — Services for Philip P. Harsch, 90, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Philip Harsch died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Frances Heermann

NORFOLK — Services for Frances C. (Bourek) Heermann, 94, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Grace Lutheran Church. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Arleigh Papstein

COLUMBUS — Graveside services for Arleigh R. Papstein, 85, Columbus, formerly of Pierce, were Friday, June 23, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Military rites were conducted by American Legion Post 84 Honor Guard.

Donald Hoffman

SUTTON — Donald W. Hoffman, 80, Sutton, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Legacy Square in Henderson.

Ray Hegert Jr.

HARTINGTON — Services for Raymond “Bunny” Frederick Hegert Jr., 88, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 24, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will be in St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.

Jerry Hauf

NORFOLK — Services for Jerry Hauf, 79, of Stanton are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Lois Voecks

NORFOLK — Services for Lois J. Voecks, 99, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Richard Chrisman will officiate. A private burial service will be held at a later date.

Diann Lake

LAUREL — Diann F. Lake, 76, Laurel, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Todd Schmitz

Todd Andrew Schmitz, 63, died Monday, June 19, 2023, in Seward.

Kenneth Merkel

GRETNA — Services for Kenneth H. Merkel, 80, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., in Gretna. Burial will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

