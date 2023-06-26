STANTON — Services for Philip P. Harsch, 90, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Philip Harsch died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Tags
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Frances C. (Bourek) Heermann, 94, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Grace Lutheran Church. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
COLUMBUS — Graveside services for Arleigh R. Papstein, 85, Columbus, formerly of Pierce, were Friday, June 23, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Military rites were conducted by American Legion Post 84 Honor Guard.
SUTTON — Donald W. Hoffman, 80, Sutton, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Legacy Square in Henderson.
HARTINGTON — Services for Raymond “Bunny” Frederick Hegert Jr., 88, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 24, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will be in St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Jerry Hauf, 79, of Stanton are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Lois J. Voecks, 99, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Richard Chrisman will officiate. A private burial service will be held at a later date.
LAUREL — Diann F. Lake, 76, Laurel, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
GRETNA — Services for Kenneth H. Merkel, 80, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., in Gretna. Burial will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.