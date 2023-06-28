 Skip to main content
STANTON — Memorial services for Philip P. Harsch, 90, Stanton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Stanton Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.

Philip Harsch died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals — Stanton is in charge of arrangements.

1933-2023

Philip Paul was born March 25, 1933, in Battle Creek to Albert and Linda (Belz) Harsch. He was baptized on April 16, 1933, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek and confirmed in faith on May 25, 1947, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. In 1951, Philip graduated from Stanton High School.

On Jan. 20, 1952, Philip married Georgia Strmiska at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The couple was blessed with four children: Diana, Peggy, Sandy and Dan.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean conflict. Over the years, Philip farmed the family farm, worked as a plumber and managed building sites.

Philip enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had numerous bird and squirrel feeders in his yard. In his woodshop, Philip crafted wooden toys. His favorite wooden toy was a pickup truck with a trailer. Each of his grandchildren were fortunate enough to receive this wooden toy as a gift. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. Philip and Georgia enjoyed traveling.

He is survived by his spouse of 71 years, Georgia; children Diana Wild, Peggy (Rick) Siefken, Sandy (Alan) Breshears and Dan (Kazuko) Harsch; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many relatives and friends.

Philip was preceded in death by his parent; siblings Esther, Lyle and Rolland; and granddaughter Katherine Wild.

Memorials are requested to the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

