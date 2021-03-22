Philip Donner

CROFTON — Services for Philip V. Donner, 90, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton.
WAYNE — Services for Monica J. Loberg, 89, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn A. McGinty, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Homestead of Norfolk.
WISNER — Services for Velma I. Schweers, 92, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
WAYNE — Private services for Craig Tiedtke, 74, Wayne, are being planned under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. A public celebration of life will be at a later date.
CROFTON — Services for Geralda M. Tramp, 86, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Barbara J. Furley, 84, Branson West, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Wedgewood Gardens in Branson West.
CROFTON — Services for Dolores J. Foxhoven, 87, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Karen M. Johnson, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
CROFTON — Services for Gary D. Kramer, 78, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Crofton American Legion Post 128.